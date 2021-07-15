Milwaukee Road Heritage Center hosts railroad motor car enthusiasts

On Sunday, railroad motor car enthusiasts from the First Iowa Division of the North American Railcar Operators Association gathered at the Milwaukee Road Heritage Center with a variety of vintage railroad maintenance cars, sometimes called "putt-putts" due to the distinctive sound they make. These, along with some authentic Milwaukee Road cars, were on display for a brief time at the Milwaukee Road Heritage Center. The stop in Montevideo was a part of a two-day tour that began in Redwood Falls and ended in Sacred Heart with stops along the way. The members of the First Iowa Division of the North American Railcar Operators Association were also able to enjoy a tour of the Milwaukee Road Heritage Center's depot museum and model trains exhibit.