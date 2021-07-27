PrimeWest Health announces request for proposals for advancing health equity grant and scholarship initiative

PrimeWest Health

PrimeWest Health has announced the release of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for its Advancing Health Equity Grant and Scholarship Initiative as part of its Community Reinvestment Program.

Through this RFP, PrimeWest Health seeks to award at least $1.5 million in grants to qualified organizations for projects and initiatives that advance health equity for current and prospective PrimeWest Health members in PrimeWest Health’s 24-county service area. Also through this RFP, PrimeWest Health seeks to award at least an additional $250,000 in organizational development scholarships to qualified organizations for addressing structural racism, institutional bias, intercultural competency, and culturally appropriate care to ensure every person, including PrimeWest Health members, has an equitable opportunity to achieve their full health potential.

For more information on the Initiative, eligibility requirements, and to apply, visit www.primewest.org/grant-opportunities.

About PrimeWest Health

PrimeWest Health is jointly owned by 24 rural counties and provides health coverage to individuals who are enrolled in Medicaid, MinnesotaCare, and Medicare Advantage. The owner counties include Beltrami, Big Stone, Chippewa, Clearwater, Cottonwood, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Meeker, Nobles, Pipestone, Pope, Redwood, Renville, Stevens, Swift, Traverse, and Yellow Medicine.

PrimeWest Health is governed by a Joint Powers Board of county commissioners from each of our 24 owner counties. No county dollars are used to support PrimeWest Health, and profits are reinvested locally to providers and organizations to improve access to and quality of health care.

For more information about PrimeWest Health, visit www.primewest.org.