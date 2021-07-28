Chippewa County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 46% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 46% of people living in Chippewa County are fully vaccinated as of July 27, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Minnesota reported 610,839 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.40% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Minnesota as of July 27 are Cook County (72%), Olmsted County (65%), Hennepin County (62%), Washington County (61%) and Dakota County (60%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Chippewa County as of July 27:

How many people in Chippewa County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

48% of people in Chippewa County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 5,737 people

46% of people in Chippewa County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 5,494 people

How many people in Minnesota have been vaccinated so far?

60% of people in Minnesota have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 3,297,076 people

55% of people in Minnesota are fully vaccinated, for a total of 3,018,893 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.