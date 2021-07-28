MHS graduate returns from Brazil trip

On July 21st, Montevideo High School Class of 2017 graduate Abby Olson returned from a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Brazil where she took part in a tournament with the USA D03 Women’s Basketball Team. Olson was invited to participate based on her outstanding performance on the court as well as off the court as a Bethany Lutheran College student. The team was made up of NCAA Division Three basketball players from across the United States who have been recognized at the national, regional, and conference levels, coming from eight different states and thirteen different colleges and universities.

Olson flew out of Florida on July 12th, traveling first to Sao Paulo, Brazil, then to Jundiai, Sao Paulo the next day for the first day of practice. From there, the team traveled to the city of Sorocaba which is the 8th largest city in the state of Sao Paulo for a double-header before heading to Rio de Janeiro for the remainder of the week-long trip. “My favorite experience was playing with a new group of girls and making new friends,” says Olson.

Olson’s team was able to spend some time sightseeing while on the trip as well. “In Rio, we visited the Christ Redeemer Statue, Sugar Loaf Mountain, the Escadaria Selaron (the Lapa Steps). We also help with a skills clinic for youth and spent time on the Copacabana beach,” Olson says. “I’m very glad I got the opportunity!” Olson says the most challenging part of the trip was traveling. “Definitely the nine and a half-hour plane ride, and then playing basketball the next day,” Olson says.