New catering business to serve soul food in September

Local residents Keith and Tracy Moore have a dream of growing their independent catering business into a full-time venture and someday adding a food truck to the business. They are currently preparing to cater at their first event, the Montevideo Welcome America celebration to be held at Smith Park Saturday, September 11th. The event, the Moores hope, will be a good introduction of their catering business, Moore Good Eats, to the community.

Keith Moore, a graduate of the culinary program at Hibbing Community College, says he first became interested in cooking many years ago. “About 30 years ago I liked to cook and thought I was a chef. I made spaghetti with a lot of chili pepper in it and I messed my brother up so bad that he walked around town with ice packs for three days. After that, I thought, ‘well, it’s time to go to school, brother’,” he jokes. Since graduating, Keith has worked exclusively in the food industry, cooking at bars, restaurants, and hospitals. “I enjoy doing it,” he says.

Moore says his favorite things to cook are pork chops, chicken of all kinds, and ribs, although the ribs he cooks made with his homemade rubs are what he’s most known for amongst those who have sampled his cooking. While he creates all of his own rubs for grilled meats, Tracy creates all of the sauces. “I make them tender and flavorful. They’re never bland, and you never have to fight with your teeth to get to the meat. It’s always juicy, and flavorful,” he says. Meanwhile, Tracy bakes custom order cakes, cookies, and cupcakes, having a passion for cake decorating. With their food handling license, the two have been taking custom orders on social media as a slow introduction to the business.

At the event on September 11th, Moore Good Eats will be serving traditional soul food with a choice of ribs, baked chicken, pork chops with a choice of a side of homemade macaroni and cheese, or collard greens. All orders come with a side of handmade cornbread and the desert of the day, to be determined. “It’ll be something new and a way for me to get out there and let people try new things,” Keith says. “And who knows. Maybe you’ll get lucky and I’ll throw some black-eyed peas in there too. We like to add stuff at the last minute too.” They encourage everyone interested to order ahead by email at mooregoodeats@gmail.com or on Facebook through their Moore Good Eats page in order to have their meals ready for pick-up. Payment will be accepted at pick-up through Venmo, CashApp, or cash, and they will have their logo shirts available at that time as well. “I know people got things to do so if they want to go ahead and email or message ahead of time, then we can have it ready for them,” Keith says.

While soul food is the main attraction at the September 11th event, Moore notes that he also cooks a variety of fares, including Italian, American, and more. “This event is an introduction to my catering services. It’s a matter of getting the business off the ground, so this event is working towards my goal,” Moore says. “Once people actually get to taste it and meet me, then they know what they’re in store for. It’s all about word of mouth. Cooking is all I’ve been doing for 20 plus years. It’s my passion. I just want everybody to come out and experience something new and have good food, and get to know us.”