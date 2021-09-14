17th Annual Horse Power Event held

The 17th Annual Horse Power Event was hosted by the Chippewa County Historical Society at the Swensson Farm Museum Saturday, September 11th. Throughout the one-day event, teams of draft animals demonstrated corn binding, dragging, plowing, disking, raking, potato digging, manure spreading, hay loading, and more. Horse-drawn wagon rides ran the grounds throughout the day, and a parade of horse teams was held. The grounds of the Museum contained a farmer's market featuring local honey, crafts, vegetables and canned goods, and antiques. There were also demonstrations in spinning embroidery knitting, butter churning and more.