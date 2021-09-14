17th Annual Horse Power Event held

Jessica Stölen-Jacobson
Montevideo American-News
Visitors to the Horse Power Show enjoyed horse drawn carriage rides.

The 17th Annual Horse Power Event was hosted by the Chippewa County Historical Society at the Swensson Farm Museum Saturday, September 11th. Throughout the one-day event, teams of draft animals demonstrated corn binding, dragging, plowing, disking, raking, potato digging, manure spreading, hay loading, and more. Horse-drawn wagon rides ran the grounds throughout the day, and a parade of horse teams was held. The grounds of the Museum contained a farmer's market featuring local honey, crafts, vegetables and canned goods, and antiques. There were also demonstrations in spinning embroidery knitting, butter churning and more. 

Yarn spinning was just one of the exhibits featuring old-fashioned traditions at the Horse Power event.
Musical performances were a part of the day at the Horse Power event.
The Swensson House Museum saw a number of visitors during the Horse Power event Saturday.
Children were allowed to test their hand at butter churning.
Vendors sold their wares throughout the day.