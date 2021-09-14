New catering business to serve variety of flavors at Squid Fest

Local residents Keith and Tracy Moore have a dream of growing their independent catering business into a full-time venture and someday adding a food truck to the business. They are currently preparing to cater at their second event, at Squid Fest in Granite Falls this weekend. The event, the Moores hope, will be a good introduction of their catering business, Moore Good Eats, to the Granite Falls and surrounding communities.

Keith Moore, a graduate of the culinary program at Hibbing Community College, says he first became interested in cooking many years ago. “About 30 years ago I liked to cook and thought I was a chef. I made spaghetti with a lot of chili pepper in it and I messed my brother up so bad that he walked around town with ice packs for three days. After that, I thought, ‘well, it’s time to go to school, brother’,” he jokes. Since graduating, Keith has worked exclusively in the food industry, cooking at bars, restaurants, and hospitals. “I enjoy doing it,” he says.

Moore says his favorite things to cook are pork chops, chicken of all kinds, and ribs, although the ribs he cooks made with his homemade rubs are what he’s most known for amongst those who have sampled his cooking. While he creates all of his own rubs for grilled meats, Tracy creates all of the sauces. “I make them tender and flavorful. They’re never bland, and you never have to fight with your teeth to get to the meat. It’s always juicy, and flavorful,” he says. Meanwhile, Tracy bakes custom order cakes, cookies, and cupcakes, having a passion for cake decorating. With their food handling license, the two have been taking custom orders on social media as a slow introduction to the business.

At last weekend's event in Montevideo, the Moore's served up a variety of soul food including ribs, collared greens, black eyed peas, cornbread and more over the course of four hours to a steady crowd of customers visiting the log cabin in Smith Park to try something new. The remaining food at the end of the day was donated to the Montevideo Police Department's on-duty staff - a way for the Moore's to give back to the community.

At the event this Saturday in Granite Falls, Moore Good Eats will be serving Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, New York style hot dogs, Canadian style hot dogs, and finally Detroit style hot dogs. “It’ll be something new and a way for me to get out there and let people try new things,” Keith says. Payments accepted at pick-up will be through Venmo, Square card reader, or cash. “I know people got things to do so if they want to go ahead and email or message ahead of time, then we can have it ready for them,” Keith says. Messaging is an option through their Moore Good Eats Facebook page. Serving will take place from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. or when they run out.

While all of the styles of hot dogs are the main attraction at the Saturday event, Moore notes that he also cooks a variety of fares, including Italian, American, and more. “This event is an introduction to my catering services. It’s a matter of getting the business off the ground, so this event is working towards my goal,” Moore says. “Once people actually get to taste it and meet me, then they know what they’re in store for. It’s all about word of mouth. Cooking is all I’ve been doing for 20 plus years. It’s my passion. I just want everybody to come out and experience something new and have good food, and get to know us.”