Sam's Pumpkin Patch has successful opening weekend

Sam Ripley reported a successful opening weekend at his new venture, Sam's Pumpkin Patch September 11th-12th. Ripley, a Junior at the Montevideo High School, has been working on opening the newest family destination for all things fall for the last year. Throughout opening weekend, guests were able to enjoy picking their own pumpkins or choosing from a variety of already picked gourds, pumpkins and specialty pumpkins. There were also hayrides, barrel train rides, a petting zoo, concessions, and a variety of lawn games all themed around pumpkins and autumn such as a giant pumpkin checkers board and pumpkin mini golf. The destination is open on weekends throughout the season. More information can be found on the Sam's Pumpkin Patch Facebook page.