Welcoming Week event held in Montevideo

Welcoming Week is celebrated nationally September 10 - 19, 2021, highlighting the values that unite us as neighbors, parents, and colleagues. Under the theme of “Belonging Begins With US”, the Montevideo celebration was held September 11, 2021. Guests painted tiles to go into a community art installation that will be on display at a later date. A new catering business in the area, Moore Good Eats served Soul Food at the event, and the remaining food left at the end of the day was donated to the Montevideo Police Department. Children were invited to take a swing at the piñata donated by the Upper Minnesota River Valley Cultural Diversity Council, and were given prizes donated by local community members. Cup a Joe Espresso & Eats donated a gfit certificate for a prize, and the Johnson family donated water for attendees. Additionally, Montevideo Mayor Erich Winter and wife Jayme stopped by to enjoy the day, as well as a number of community members. Participants were asked to fill out a brief survey about welcoming in the Montevideo community.

This local Welcoming Week celebration is one of 11 across southwest Minnesota promoted and supported in part by Southwest Initiative Foundation (SWIF). SWIF is an independent community foundation with a vision of a southwest Minnesota where everyone thrives.