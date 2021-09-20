United Methodist Church of Montevideo celebrates 150 years

The United Methodist Church of Montevideo celebrated its 150th anniversary on Sunday with an outdoor service that included four former Pastors of the church. Current Pastor Sam Kautz gave the opening prayer, Pastor Gordon Richards family shared recollections, former Pastor Paul Wolverton led the call into Further Worship, former Pastor Bob Ford gave the Children's sermon and shared recollections, and Reverend Dr. Fred Vanderwerf, the Southern Prairie District Superintendent, shared thoughts. Recollections from members who have moved away were also shared during the ceremony. Afterward, a catered meal for RSVP'ing members was held inside of the church and there was time allowed afterward for socializing with the former Pastors. Special gifts were created to be handed out to those members in attendance to commemorate the event. Additionally, an updated history booklet on the church's 150 years was available for purchase.