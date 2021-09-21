ECFE Vehicle Fair sees over 200 attendees

The Montevideo ECFE (Early Childhood Family Education) Vehicle Fair was held last week in the Sanford Parking lot. The event is held annually as an opportunity for families to register for upcoming ECFE classes, check out a variety of vehicles on hand, pick up some free items and popcorn and enter to win door prizes. The ECFE department reports that there were 225 people registered for door prizes, meaning there were even more than that on hand for the event. Vehicles included tractors, a hearse, an ambulance, race cars, motorcycles, police cars, the Prairie Five bus and a school bus.