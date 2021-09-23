Governor Walz Appoints Keith Helgeson to Fill Eighth Judicial District Vacancy

Office of Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan

Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan today announced the appointment of Keith Helgeson as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Eighth Judicial District. Mr. Helgeson will be replacing the Honorable Dwayne N. Knutsen and will be chambered in the City of Granite Falls in Yellow Medicine County.

“Mr. Helgeson is a devoted public servant with a career dedicated to improving the lives of the people of Yellow Medicine County,” said Governor Walz. “In addition to his extensive legal experience, Mr. Helgeson’s commitment to his community has prepared him well for this important role.”

“Mr. Helgeson will be a familiar face and a great addition to the Granite Falls bench,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “He has served his community with pride for over 25 years, and I am excited to see him excel in his new position.”

Minnesota’s Eighth Judicial District encompasses Big Stone, Chippewa, Grant Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Meeker, Pope, Renville, Stevens, Swift, Traverse, Wilkin, and Yellow Medicine Counties.

About Keith Helgeson

Mr. Helgeson is currently the Yellow Medicine County Attorney. Previously, Mr. Helgeson served as an Assistant Yellow Medicine County Attorney, a law clerk for Judge Bruce Christopherson, and an adjunct professor at Southwest Minnesota State University. As County Attorney, Mr. Helgeson represents Yellow Medicine County in criminal, juvenile, child protection, and civil court matters. He also advises the County Board and various county departments. Mr. Helgeson has volunteered and worked with several different community organizations, including the Yellow Medicine County Restorative Justice Advisory Council, the Chemical Health Coalition, and the Prairie Lakes Advisory Board. He currently serves as the President of the Tri-County Law Library Board and as a mock trial coach. Previously, Mr. Helgeson was a member of the Granite Falls City Council and Granite Falls Hospital Board.