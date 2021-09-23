Local man injured by gunshot

Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office

On 09/22/21 at 3:48 P.M., the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a person that had a gunshot wound and was being transported by private vehicle to the Montevideo Emergency Room. The gunshot wound was later determined to have happened at a private game preserve located at 12080 1st Street W Montevideo, Minnesota. The injured party, identified as James Dean Roth, 74 years old from Boyd, Minnesota, was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with serious life-threatening injuries. Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Montevideo Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol. This incident is under investigation.