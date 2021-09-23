Thunder Hawks prepare for Homecoming week

From Staff Reports

Montevideo School’s Homecoming week begins October 4th, beginning with the coronation ceremony to appoint a new royalty court. The week also starts with the Homecoming volleyball tournament where students can sign up teams to compete against one another in the evening. Throughout the week there are dress-up days for students to participate in, which include versus day, country day, preppy day, 60s day, and Hawk Pride Day. On Friday, October 8th, there will be a pep fest and parade in the evening before the Homecoming football game against Rockford. The FFA chapter is also hosting a hot dog feed before the game in the TACC parking lot.

The school is also adding a new event this year - a Spirit Stick Competition between Grades 8 through 12 to see who has the most school spirit. Students are able to earn points for their grades by dressing up each day, attending home events, and participating in activities like the pep fest and Homecoming parade. Each day, the points will be tallied and shared. The grade level at the end of the week with the most points will be declared the winner. The winning grade will have their photo taken with the spirit stick and that photo along with the spirit stick will be displayed in the school. Their grade level will also be written on the handle of the spirit stick. They will have bragging rights and claim to it until the next Homecoming. "We are excited about this competition and hope it will encourage students to show school spirit and have fun with the activities," writes MHS Student Council Advisor Zach Koepke.