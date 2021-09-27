Farmers Cooperative Elevator announces the hiring of new General Manager

Farmers Cooperative Elevator

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Farmer's Cooperative Elevator Co. is excited to announce the hiring of a new General Manager/CEO, Alex Busch, effective Monday, September 27, 2021.

Alex brings a wealth of business, grain, and merchandising experience from CHS. Most recently he served as the Manager of Oilseeds Crush as part of the CHS Global Grain and Processing Division. Prior to his current role he served as the Director of Origination and Feed Ingredient Sales, the Commercial Manager of Soybean Processing, and a Merchandiser at the Senior level along with responsibilities at the Protein and Grain Merchandising levels.

“I can share that the Board was impressed with the core innovation skills which Alex offers in revenue and profit growth, strategic planning, staff leadership and strategic partnerships,” commented Mark Vandelanotte, Board Chair. “Alex has exhibited an ability to build strong and effective business relationships, while utilizing talent development to deliver ROI. Looking ahead the Board is committed to achieve the growth and diversification necessary to ensure that our locally controlled cooperative remains a relevant part of our patrons’ lives.”

FCE would not be enjoying the success it has achieved without the strong leadership of Scott Dubbelde, his leadership team, and every employee. The Board will forever be grateful for the unwavering commitment, dedication, energy, and enthusiasm that Scott has brought to FCE and all the employees that he has provided leadership to over the last 29 years.

Educationally Alex has a B.A. Degree in Ag Business, with Economics and Ag Marketing Minors from South Dakota State University. He was also a member of the Super Ag Commodities Trading Club and the SDSU Fishing Club.

Alex and his family will be relocating in the coming months to reside within the FCE trade territory. He and his wife are originally from the Fairfax area and have two children.

The FCE Board looks forward to introducing Alex to the FCE Team at the end of September.