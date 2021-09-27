Public invited to virtual meeting for Highway 67 Clarkfield reconstruction project

Minnesota Department of Transportation

The public is invited to attend a virtual meeting for the Highway 67 reconstruction project scheduled for 2024. The project includes the reconstruction of Highway 67 from just east of the intersection of Highway 59 to 6th Street in Clarkfield. Replacement of the storm sewer is included in the project. Replacement of sidewalks and the addition of pedestrian ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities (ADA) standards along the project area are also part of the reconstruction project. The reconstruction project does not include the intersection of Highway 67 and Highway 59 in Clarkfield.

The Highway 67 virtual meeting allows participants the opportunity to learn more about the project, view the draft roadway layout, ask questions, and give feedback.

The virtual meeting is posted on the project webpage. Community members are invited to attend as it is convenient for them. The virtual meeting can be viewed at http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d8/projects/hwy67clarkfield/index.html, and a link to a survey to provide input is provided on that website as well.

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print), please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.