Old National employees gather to package food for local food shelf

Last Tuesday evening, employees of Montevideo's Old National Bank gathered in their downtown building to work on a project to help provide food to local families. The bank's corporate office recently partnered with Meals from the Heart, a non-profit Minnesota-based company as a part of their initiative for Community Impact Month.

The Community Impact Month initiative is a program that the Minnesota Bankers Association launches annually in September to provide a space and time for banks that are members of the Association to engage employees in activities such as this that give back to the community. Old National's chain of banks has been a part of Community Impact Month for a few years, and this year chose to partner with Meals from the Heart to package food for various food shelves around the state.

The Montevideo Old National employees packaged food that would in part be contributed to Prairie Five in Montevideo. “As a community bank, it’s really part of our culture to give back, and we are thrilled to partner with a nonprofit that has helped us engage so many of our team members. We are also appreciative that Meals from the Heart gave us the opportunity to help direct the distribution of the meals so that we could benefit local neighborhoods and nonprofit organizations that we already know,” said Julie Anderson, Government and Nonprofit Relationship Banker at Old National, and Chair of the ACE Committee, which coordinates Community Impact Month activities for the bank.

The Montevideo Old National Bank employees packaged sixty-six boxes of meals, the best average of all four sites with a total of 14,442 servings packaged. The grand total was 102,564 servings between all of the four Old National Bank locations.

Old National Bank has 31 locations around the state, and other beneficiaries of the meals packaged by Old National are: Big Lake Food Shelf, Buffalo Food Shelf, CAPI USA in Brooklyn Center, ECHO Food Shelf in Mankato, Keystone Community Services in St. Paul, Madison Food Shelf, VEAP in Bloomington, and Waconia Food Shelf.