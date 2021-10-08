Daybreak fundraising offers chance to "star" friends and family

The Montevideo Daybreak committee has started its annual fundraising efforts to help support Montevideo High School’s 2022 Daybreak event that provides safe opportunities for fun after Prom.

This year’s fundraiser is titled “You’ve Been Starred”. The fundraiser provides yard signs and stars that community members can nominate their friends to receive. The Committee then places surprise stars and signs in yards around town. Signs are up for as long as it takes for that person who was starred to make up their mind about who they would want to star next, or until the person contacts the committee to remove them (not to exceed two days). The fee to star a friend is $20, to remove the star and sign is $10, and to remove the sign and stars and relocate them to a friend’s home is $25. To protect your home from future starring is $30. Those participating can also donate more than the suggested amount to the Daybreak 2022 program.

"As a fundraising committee we are hoping to have great success and to see the stars move all around our community!” says Daybreak committee member Jayme Winter.

To arrange for a staring, star removal, or star insurance, people can contact the STAR Hotline at 320-435-0955. If there is no answer, please leave a message. Fees can be dropped off at the Montevideo Millennium Theater mail slot, or paid through Venmo @Montedaybreak.