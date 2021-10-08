Montevideo Fire Department holds annual Open House

Jessica Stölen-Jacobson
Montevideo American-News
The community gathered with a line across the Fire Hall parking lot for the community meal served by Montevideo's volunteer Fire Department members.

The Montevideo Volunteer Fire Department hosted the annual Open House in honor of the National Fire Prevention Week, designated for October 3rd through the 9th. The Montevideo Volunteer Fire Department hosted a freewill donation meal for the community with burgers and hot dogs grilled by the department members. There was also the opportunity to meet the firefighters, and check out the fire department's vehicles.  

The Montevideo Fire Department grilled burgers and hot dogs for a freewill donation meal for the community at the Fire Department's Open House in honor of Fire Prevention week held last Thursday evening.
Children were able to check out the fire trucks and other Fire Department vehicles up close at the event held in honor of Fire Prevention Week.