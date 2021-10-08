Montevideo Fire Department holds annual Open House
Jessica Stölen-Jacobson
Montevideo American-News
The Montevideo Volunteer Fire Department hosted the annual Open House in honor of the National Fire Prevention Week, designated for October 3rd through the 9th. The Montevideo Volunteer Fire Department hosted a freewill donation meal for the community with burgers and hot dogs grilled by the department members. There was also the opportunity to meet the firefighters, and check out the fire department's vehicles.