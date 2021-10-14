Granite Falls Fire Department hosts open house
Jessica Stölen-Jacobson
Granite Falls Advocate Tribune
The Granite Falls Fire Department hosted the annual open house for Fire Prevention Week last Thursday evening. Activities included a light meal, activities for the kids, the chance to meet the firefighters and check out the new equipment and enjoy free goodies. Later in the evening, the Granite Falls and Upper Sioux Community departments drove around town for Operation E.D.I.T.H. in the fire trucks.