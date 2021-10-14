Granite Falls Fire Department hosts open house

Jessica Stölen-Jacobson
Granite Falls Advocate Tribune
Granite Falls volunteer fire fighters (left to right) Barrett Eggebraten, Kevin Jensvold and Chris Anderson greeted guests at the open house.

The Granite Falls Fire Department hosted the annual open house for Fire Prevention Week last Thursday evening. Activities included a light meal, activities for the kids, the chance to meet the firefighters and check out the new equipment and enjoy free goodies. Later in the evening, the Granite Falls and Upper Sioux Community departments drove around town for Operation E.D.I.T.H. in the fire trucks. 

Firefighter Doug Ramirez assisted children in trying their hand at controlling a fire hose.
Firefighters serve a meal to community members. Serving were (left to right) Sharyl Opdahl, Fire Chief Craig Opdahl and Ryan Harr.