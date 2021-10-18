Surrounding communities rally to raise funds for local family

A number of fundraising events have been held throughout Granite Falls, Montevideo, with an upcoming event scheduled in Maynard to raise funds for Montevideo resident, and KDMA employee Andy Coulter and his family. Coulter was recently diagnosed with Esophageal Cancer. Because of his years of work with KDMA, Andy is well-known throughout the surrounding communities who have rallied together to host fundraisers such as a pancake feed at Yellow Medicine East Schools where Andy’s wife Kari is employed, a fundraiser at Melody Lanes bowling alley in Montevideo last weekend, and an ongoing fundraiser hosted by KDMA’s parent company.

Some of these fundraising efforts are ongoing. Ingstad Media, KDMA’s parent company, is currently, as of October 13th, donating money from every item sold during the October Wheeler Dealer to the Coulter family. Minnwest Bank in Montevideo has also set up a Benefit Account for the family, and donations can be made at both Montevideo locations, or any Minnwest Bank location in Minnesota or South Dakota in the name of Andrew or Kari Coulter.

An upcoming fundraiser is planned in Maynard, where a committee of family friends and community members are planning a “Coulter Cook-off” for Sunday, October 31st from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the MACCRAY West School. “The benefit committee is a large group of people from local and area businesses, firemen, the Maynard Lions Club, family, friends, cancer survivors, classmates, co-workers, neighbors, and more,” says Tracy Grussing, one of the volunteers for the fundraiser. The benefit, being held in the town Andy grew up in and the school he graduated from, will feature a meal, as well as a silent auction. Raffle tickets are for sale at Maynard businesses that are members of the Lions Club and will be sold the day of the benefit as well. The silent auction will include a large variety of items donated from businesses and organizations in all of the surrounding communities. More information about the schedule of events for the October 31st fundraiser can be found on the “Coulter Cookout” page on Facebook.

The Coulter family has issued the following statement to all of the communities involved in the fundraising activities. “To our family, friends, and many supporters: We are completely overwhelmed by the love, support and generosity you have shown to us during this time. We thank each and every one of you from the bottom of our hearts. Many blessings to you all. Andy, Kari, Evan, Lane, and Nolan Coulter.”