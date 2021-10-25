Montevideo area Halloween activities round-up

There are a number of opportunities throughout the local area to celebrate all things Halloween over the weekend. Here are just a few opportunities categorized by location.

Montevideo

On Friday, October 29th, Luther Haven is hosting a pumpkin hunt beginning at 3:30 p.m., ending at 5 p.m. Children are invited to hunt for pumpkins on the grounds, then pose for the residents to see their Halloween costumes, and will be given treats as well. Trick-or-Treat Street is happening in downtown Montevideo for kids to have the opportunity to safely trick-or-treat at downtown businesses beginning at 3 p.m. and ending at 5 p.m. The event is the 14th annual, hosted by the Monte Chamber. In Southtown Plaza’s parking lot in front of Millennium Theater and Melody Lanes, kids can visit Trunk-or-Treat during those same times. Friday evening, the Montevideo VFW will be hosting a Halloween party with a DJ starting at 9 p.m. and a costume contest at 11:30 p.m.

On Saturday, October 30th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Montevideo Noon Lion’s Club invites the community to be a Lion for a day and help the Montevideo Lions Club decorate Smith Park for the holidays. Anyone with questions can call 320-226-4156 or email montevideomnlions@gmail.com. Also on Saturday, Talking Waters Brewing Company is hosting a Halloween after dark costume and karaoke party in the taproom beginning at 8 p.m.

On Sunday, October 31st, Sam’s Pumpkin Patch hosts their last day for the season. Festivities begin at noon. The American Legion Post #59 in Montevideo is hosting a Halloween Carnival on Sunday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Children can play games, win prizes and have their faces painted. To participate, please bring a non-perishable food item. Melody Lanes Family Entertainment Center is hosting a Cosmic Bowling Event from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees can wear a costume for a chance to win a prize, and must call ahead to reserve a lane at 320-269-8525.

Granite Falls

On Saturday, October 30th, and Sunday, October 31st, kids can stop in to the Volstead House Museum in Granite Falls to trick-or-treat and celebrate the birthday of one of the Granite Falls community’s most infamous residents, Andrew Volstead. Times are from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday and 4-7 p.m. on Sunday.

Lee Mar Equine Center and Ranch is hosting their annual Trick-or-Treat down the stall alley, and Vendor Show. Lunch will be available at Papa D’s Food Truck. The event lasts from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 31st.

Clarkfield

On Saturday, October 30th, the Clarkfield Prairie Cardinals are hosting a Halloween Parade at 1 p.m. The parade starts at New Life Church along 6th Street, heading south one block towards the Care Center, then heading right onto 8th Avenue, ending at the corner of 8th Avenue and 8th Street.

Watson

The Watson Hunting Camp is hosting a Halloween party on Saturday, October 30th. Family Fun Night begins at 2 p.m. with a Halloween Party at 7 p.m.