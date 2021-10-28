Trails Advocates Meeting set for November 4 at CCM Health

Minnesota Trails Initiative

A second meeting to gather advocates for recreational trails and to advance a new vision for further trail development is being organized for Thursday, November 4, 2021, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the CCM Wellness Center at 1409 Minnesota Hwy 7 in Montevideo.

The public is invited to continue discussing the possibilities for advancing new trails that will complete the loop of trails around Montevideo, to connect the existing Montevideo to Wegdahl Trail to Granite Falls and to support regional trail riding events like the Bluenose Gopher 50 gravel road race..

Outgoing Minnesota Trails Initiative President Geoff Hathaway will be present at the meeting as will members of the health and education sectors, business owners and city and county government representatives and trail users.

For more information visit the MTI Facebook site at www.facebook.com/minnesotatrailsinitiative