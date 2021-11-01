CCM Veterans Clinic completion date pushed back

At last month’s meeting of the Montevideo City Council, CCM Health CEO Brian Lovdahl was in attendance to ask for approval for more funds for the construction of the Veteran’s Clinic at CCM Health. The project began in January of 2020, when CCM Health had conversations with Veterans Affairs about their interest in a new building in Montevideo. “The VA approached us about maintaining a location in Montevideo,” says Lovdahl. “They currently lease space from us and have done so for more than 20 years. Their current space is no longer meeting their needs in space or functionality.” It was originally slated to be completed in March of 2022, and plans have now been delayed with a new projected completion date of November, 2022.

Along with the discussion on delays was an additional discussion on the new estimated cost projections for the project. Originally, the project was estimated to cost $3,748,938. New projections for construction costs are $4,558,568. Lovdahl says the additional expenses can be directly attributed to labor and supply issues, which are affecting similar projects nationwide. The new building, once completed will be approximately 11,000 square feet, larger than the 7,460 square-foot facility that currently exists. CCM Health has already locked in a lease agreement with the Department of Veterans Affairs for the facility, with a 10-year agreement, and optional 10-year renewal.

Lovdahl says the current VA Clinic facility will remain in use. “We already have some ideas for the existing building,” he says. “We are going to expand our Child Care Center and create some sleep rooms for staff.” Once the new facility is complete, with local contractors J & D Construction being the crew completing the project, the facility will feature a common hallway connecting it to the hospital. The hallway will provide easy transportation for services the VA will purchase from CCM Health such as imaging services.