Crime prevention seminar being held at Montevideo Community Center

When Montevideo Police Officer Lucas Gronli heard about a class being offered by other law enforcement agencies, his interest was piqued. The class is a crime prevention seminar titled Refuse to be a Victim® is offered Nationwide, offered by the National Rifle Association. “I began looking into the program and the benefits to the Montevideo community,” says Officer Gronli. “I began the training to earn the instructors certificate back in 2019.” After completing an eight-hour course and passing an instructor's exam, Officer Gronli was ready to offer the course locally, however, COVID-19 threw a wrench into those plans, and no classes were able to be scheduled until now.

Officer Gronli will be presenting the class on January 11th at the Montevideo Community Center. The class begins at 5 p.m. and is free to the public. “The class is important for people to take so they can learn several different skills that they can use not only at home in their everyday lives but while they are traveling. It offers options so people can make the best decision for their situation. It helps them create layers of security which makes them less of an easy target along with helping reduce their chances of becoming a victim of a crime,” Officer Gronli says.

The class is approximately four hours long, taught in person by using a PowerPoint presentation style, and is broken down into 12 different sections. Those sections include such topics as The Psychology of Criminal Predators, Home & Cyber Security, Automobile & Travel Security, Personal 7 Technological Security, Self-Defense Devices and Training Options, and more. Officer Gronli also says there will be different items on display that people can look at for home, automobile, and personal safety.

Officer Gronli says he plans to hold these classes several times throughout the year, at varying times to help make it easier for people to attend either in the morning, afternoon, or evening. To register for the class online, visit https://rtbav.nra.org, or contact Officer Gronli at 320-269-9402.