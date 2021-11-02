Smith Park lit up again for the holiday season thanks to volunteers, donations

The Montevideo Noon Lions Club recently raised $15,000 to pay for Christmas lights and decorations that are placed annually at Smith Park for all to drive through and see. The club presented the check to Mayor Erich Winter at their meeting on Monday. Mayor Winter said, "On behalf of the City of Montevideo, I truly appreciate lighting up that park for Montevideo. It's been going on for many years and I really appreciate seeing it there." On Saturday, the Lions invited the community to join them in helping to place the Christmas decorations around the park, as well as joining in a meal offered for volunteers.