Wildwood Montessori welcomes first children to their new Childcare Center

Wildwood Montessori

Wildwood welcomed kids ages six weeks to seven years to their brand new Childcare Center for the first time Tuesday morning. Wildwood is a licensed daycare center practicing the educational philosophy of Maria Montessori. The Montessori philosophy fosters self-motivated growth for children in all areas of their development, with a goal of nurturing each child's natural desire for knowledge, understanding, and respect. Wildwood is located in the East Acres office complex in Montevideo.

The Interior of the school is divided into three intentionally designed classroom spaces. The infant room is calming while being sensory-appropriate for exploring infants. The Toddler room is designed for imaginative play and directed fine motor learning. The Preschool room, or Children's House, is laid out so the children can be presented and then self-select secular learning activities as well as a space for group activities. The interior maximizes natural light and calm wall colors and the teachers and staff try to create a calm learning atmosphere with a soft voice, music, and attentive minds only on the children in their care. A nature-inspired outdoor play yard sits adjacent to the school.

The non-profit 501C3 center is made possible by donations and gifts from local donors. Wildwood Montessori's child care center is open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. year-round. Staff includes the new director, Pam Baukol, infant teachers Jennifer Johnson and Melanie Harker, toddler teacher Katie Pieh, preschool and school age teacher Clarissa Sparkl, childcare aide and food coordinator Sophia Write, and health consultant Mary Moore, RN. "As the 'new person', I was so impressed with how the Wildwood families of the children, teachers, board members, and volunteers all work as a community sharing one mission - positive learning opportunities and care for kids," says Director Pam Baukol.

For more information or to enroll your child you can call the school at 320-321-1307 or go to the website www.wildwoodmontessorischool.org