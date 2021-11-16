Montevideo FFA chapter members participate in contests

Montevideo FFA

On November 10th, some members of the Montevideo FFA chapter participated in the Nursery Landscape and Fish and Wildlife contests in Willmar, Minn. The Nursery Landscape participants included; Amery Arends, Grace Pauling, Addison Pauling, Emmary Birhanzl, Gillian Nelson and Katherine Halterman. The team placed 3rd overall with Grace Pauling placing 6th individually. The Fish and Wildlife team included; Gannon Reidinger, Jackson Baldwin, Ben Dehne, Gavin Arends and Zach DeBeer. They placed 6th overall with Reidinger placing 11th overall. Both teams will be advancing to the Minnesota State FFA Convention this coming spring!