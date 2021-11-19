Community celebration held for retiring teachers, teachers of the year

Montevideo American-News

The Montevideo School District held a celebration by way of a Community Open House at Table 212 last Wednesday in honor of retiring teachers Brian Albers, Cheryl Bjornstad, Karinda Groothuis, Michael Groothuis, and Mary Moore. Additionally, the Open House honored Teachers of the Year, Christopher Giese, and Tes Ketelsen. Due to COVID restrictions last year, the retirees and teachers of the year from both last year and this year were celebrated in the same event.