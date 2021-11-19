Hwy. 7 Cenex station undergoing renovation

The Montevideo-Granite Falls Co-op's Cenex station on Highway 7 in Montevideo is currently under construction. Last week, work began on the building, with a tough-to-determine (because of winter construction) anticipated completion date of late February to Mid-March. Office Manager Robin Enevoldsen says the project will include adding 20 feet to the front of the building, making it closer to the pumps. “To make it more convenient for customers to access the inside of the building,” she says. The project will also include adding a larger kitchen facility with more seating for those who would like to dine inside, larger bathrooms, and a general facelift. “We’re bringing it up-to-date to accommodate the Thunder Hawk Apartments as well as the Veteran’s Home, and hopefully the expansion of customers,” Enevoldsen says. Updates on the construction’s progress will be posted regularly on the Cenex Facebook page as well as the website (montevideocenex.com). “We’ll be closing the store for inside business most likely the last week of December, and we’re hopefully shifting that business temporarily to our Travel Plaza on the corner of Hwy. 212,” Enevoldsen says.