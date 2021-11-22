Montevideo Schools hold competitive fundraiser for local food shelf

From Staff Reports

Each year in November, the Montevideo High School Student Council puts forth the effort to give back to their community by way of either a food drive or collecting funds for those in need. Years ago, the Montevideo High School held a turkey costume contest, and this year the Community Involvement Committee approached the Student Council to bring the contest back. Thus, the MHS Student Council, the Montevideo Middle School Student Council, and the Community Involvement Committee worked together to host a friendly competition between the High School and Middle School buildings to see who could raise the most money for the local food shelf. The building raising the most money would have a staff member wear the turkey costume for a full day. Buckets for selected staff members were put out and students could put monetary donations in the buckets of the staff member they wanted to see in the turkey costume. The High School raised $40, and the Middle School raised a total of $464.75, with Mr. Swedzinski's bucket raising the most money. The middle school won the competition and a total of $504.75 was raised for the food shelf. Mr. Swedzinski spent a day last week working his way through the halls of the school in a turkey costume.