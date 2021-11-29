Montevideo Lion's Club continues to raise funds for Christmas lights

The Montevideo Noon Lions Club has come up with a new way to raise funds to help pay for Christmas light decorations in the City of Montevideo this year. On Saturday, December 4th the Lions will be hosting a Designer Purse Bingo event at the Montevideo American Legion Post #59. The game includes 10 regular bingo games with designer purses from known brands such as Coach, Michael Kors, and Kate Spade. There is one cover-all game with a prize of a three-piece set from Michael Kors.

There is limited seating for the event, so there are pre-sale bundles available for purchase until Friday at Minnwest Bank in downtown Montevideo. There will be some packets available at the door also. The doors open for the event at noon and bingo starts at 1 p.m. The Lions Club does ask that people participating bring their own dobber, or purchase one at the event.

The Lions Club has been decorating Smith Park for close to ten years. “This year, we expanded and the whole park will be cleared of snow thanks to the City so that people can enjoy all the lights,” says Lions Club member Kellie Olson. Thus far, the Montevideo Noon Lion’s Club has presented the City of Montevideo with $15,000 for Christmas lights, and is now nearing $20,000 total with the funds raised through various fundraising activities, as well as donations from businesses and the public. Anyone interested in donating through the non-profit 501c4 organization can send donations to the Montevideo Lions Club, PO Box 97, Montevideo, MN 56265.

For more information about donations, or the Designer Purse Bingo event, contact the Lion’s Club at 320-226-4156 or by email at MontevideoMNLions@gmail.com.