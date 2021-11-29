Yellowstone Trail Alliance meets with consultant in step to develop cultural, historical tourism route

In January of 2018, the first meeting of the Yellowstone Trail Alliance of Western Minnesota was held, bringing together a group of people from the area along the original Yellowstone Trail now known as U.S. Hwy. 212 that are interested in bringing the Yellowstone Trail to life as a cultural and historical travel destination. The Yellowstone Trail was one of the first three coast-to-coast highways built as a cooperative effort between communities, initiated in 1912 and completed in under ten years. The national Yellowstone Trail Association disbanded in the 1930s, reemerging 25 years ago with an effort to revitalize the brand.

Since the initial meeting of the local Yellowstone Trail Alliance, members have been meeting to discuss how to draw interest in tourism-related development. The Yellowstone Trail’s corridor included eight communities initially, according to Alliance member Scott Tedrick, stretching from Buffalo Lake to Granite Falls. “By the close of 2019, the organization had begun incorporating the remainder of western communities running from Montevideo to Ortonville. Sixteen in all,” Tedrick says. Hoping to expand that area, the Alliance has also been working to foster relationships with the already existing national Yellowstone Trail Association, as well as stakeholders who may be interested in expanding efforts in the area from Stewart to St. Paul. In November, stakeholders from those areas along with the local YTA members kicked off a “Yellowstone National Trail” initiative to mark the trail in both Minnesota and across all of the 13 states the trail crosses from the shores of the Atlantic Ocean to the shores of the Pacific. The local group hopes that Minnesota can serve as the torchbearer to encourage other states along the Yellowstone Trail to model similar development of cultural and historical tourism sites along it.

In April of 2021, the Renville County Historical Society was awarded a grant through the Minnesota Historical Society’s Cultural Heritage Partnership for $53,686 to hire a consultant to assist with the development of a plan for the trail. With funding secured, a Master Plan Group was formed consisting of area residents interested in history and tourism, and directors of museums in the counties on the trail to identify cultural assets currently existing along the route. These assets can include natural heritage resources, cultural facilities and spaces, cultural industries, cultural festivals and events, cultural occupations, and cultural organizations. That information will be used in conjunction with historical research and community input to identify what resources exist along the trail that would benefit the project for marketing and developing partnerships.

“We see this as the first step toward the development of a coast-to-coast, historical-based attraction created by the communities along its path,” says YTAWMN President Becky Heerdt. “The Master Plan will help individual Yellowstone Trail communities connect their unique stories and assets so that they may be developed and marketed cooperatively. It is then our hope that Minnesota’s efforts can be modeled along the 12 other Yellowstone Trail states.”

To jumpstart their efforts, the Master Plan Group advertised a Request for Proposal to hire a consultant to develop a Master Plan that would result in building a cooperatively beneficial brand for the Yellowstone Trail. One of the respondents to the Request for Proposal was Jim Roe, whom Tedrick says the group found themselves unanimously drawn to, not only because of his experience and connection to the local area but because of his passion for the project. Roe is no stranger to the Granite Falls area and found the idea of the Yellowstone Trail project resonated with him as his family is rooted in not only Western Minnesota but Granite Falls specifically. He wrote in his proposal letter, “My grandmother, Hilda Johnson, owned and operated the Granite Café in the 1930s and later ran the Granite Hotel. I spent much of the summer of 1968 in the city, where every day I walked the suspension bridge and watched the river rush beneath me, always hoping to see a really big fish.”

Roe’s previous work as a planning consultant in his business, Jim Roe Museum Planning in St. Paul, includes work across the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. With Granite Falls being the geographical center of the Yellowstone Trail, it seems fitting that Roe traveled there last week to meet with Yellowstone Trail Alliance members for a planning meeting to kick-off his work on the Master Plan, which once developed will provide a tourism asset assessment, digital and GIS mapping, recommendations for interpretive planning and visitor experience as well as marketing and planning. The group will be meeting with Roe multiple times in the upcoming months, as he plans to have the Master Plan developed no later than October 2022. Those interested in learning more about the local Yellowstone Trail Alliance can visit their website at yellowstonetrailmn.com.