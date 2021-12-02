WRAP hosts fundraising efforts for Empowerment Gift program

This year, the Women's Rural Advocacy Program (WRAP) is planning a new way for community members to help families in need who utilize the advocacy program through the holiday season. Previously, community members would sponsor a family, receiving a list of what kind of gifts they could buy for the family, but this year the program is looking to provide more empowerment to the families through the Empowerment Gift Program.

WRAP serves Lincoln, Lyon, Redwood, and Yellow Medicine Counties with a mission to provide safety, advocacy, and assistance for those victimized by domestic violence and sex trafficking/exploitation while raising community awareness through prevention and education. The program began in 1994 to recognize the needs of domestic violence victims in the local area by offering a variety of services from a 24-hour crisis phone to accompaniment to appointments and court appearances. (A full list of services is available on their website at letswrap.com.)

The WRAP Empowerment Gift Program allows community members to donate gift cards and wrapping paper to be used to allow parents in the program to purchase holiday gifts for their children, and even wrap them. "This gives the families the opportunity to do the Christmas shopping so it's more personable for the victims to make those purchases when they're facing a lot of challenges during this season," says Yellow Medicine County Advocate Missy.

In return for their donations, donors will be recognized through a certificate for their generosity, which has levels based on donation amounts from bronze (up to $100), to platinum (over $301). "Their donations are greatly appreciated during this season," Missy says.

Donations can be dropped off at any of the WRAP offices. To coordinate a drop-off, please call their office at 800-639-2350 and choose option four for reception to coordinate for each location.