Chamberlain's Dessert filled tables with guests Sunday

The Chamberlain’s Dessert featuring the Montevideo School Madrigal Singers, an 18 student group, was held Sunday evening at Trinity Lutheran church. The evening's events featured renaissance-themed costumes, and performances, as well as selected high school instrumentalists. Keeping with tradition, a dessert of a Christmas cake and Wassail was served. The tradition of the Chamberlain's Feast, now Chamberlain's Dessert, has been in place for 28 years after Montevideo School Music Department instructor Dan Hampton brought the event to life. The tables were full in the guest seating area for the evening's festivities, and guests were also able to participate in some of the performances such as the singing of a Renaissance-themed song. "It was a really great evening and so fun to be back doing a 'Chamberlain's' concert again after losing last year's performance due to COVID. I am really proud of the work the students did and they sounded awesome!" Hampton said.