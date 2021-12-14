St. Paul Lutheran's congregation bakes over 4,000 holiday cookies

On Sunday afternoon, the youth families and congregation members at St. Paul's Lutheran Church displayed a large array of baked cookies that they helped to bake, donate ingredients for, and promote for the first annual Cookie Walk. The youth decorated a portion of the cookies on offer, helping package some of the cocoa bombs that were available as well during a youth activity night held at the church. There were over 4,000 Christmas and Winter themed cookies for guests to choose from, purchasing the cookies by packaging a box of their selections and paying by weight.

When the event was done, the additional cookies were boxed for the congregation's shut-ins and long-term care facility residents. "We also had some Facebook sales that helped us finish up our Cookie Walk," says event organizer Sarah Vanderharr. all proceeds from the Cookie Walk will go towards offsetting costs for the ten youth in the St. Paul's Youth group to attend the LCMS Youth Gathering in Houston, Texas this July, as well as to offset the cost for the summer Lutheran Island Camp held for the younger children of the congregation and their families. "Thank you to all who participated in our first annual Cookie Walk that made it a huge success," says Vonderharr. "It was an amazing event and the youth had a blast!"