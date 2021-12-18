Community non-profits receive grants at annual MACF awards

From Staff Reports

The Montevideo Area Community Foundation (MACF) hosted its annual grant awards event last Monday at Table 212. MACF awarded 11 grants this year, totaling $26,920. The following grants were awarded:

•Santa Anonymous was awarded $500 to help purchase Christmas gifts for 250 children.

• The Bring It Home project was awarded $570 to purchase special treats for the holidays.

•Thunder Hawk Care was awarded $1,850 for preschool, infant, and toddler equipment.

•The City of Montevideo/Montevideo Arts Project was awarded $1,000 for lighting for projects #2 and #3.

•The Chippewa County Historical Society was awarded $2,000 for purchasing a large vintage metal sign.

•The Montevideo Parent, Teacher, Student ASsociation was awarded $1,500 to purchase Thunder Hawk shirts for new students.

•The Chippewa Valley Youth Club was awarded $3,000 to pay for brick tuckpointing on the facility's exterior.

•The Honkers Baseball Association was awarded $5,000 for a baseball and softball fieldhouse.

•The Chippewa County Fair Association was awarded $5,000 for the purchase of mobility scooters.

•Montevideo Public Schools was awarded $1,500 to pay for the Kevin Locke Presentation and Workshop held recently.

Since 2003, the foundation has awarded more than $250,000 in grants to community non-profits. MACF's 30-year anniversary is coming up in 2023 and the foundation has set a goal of reaching a one million dollar endowment fund.