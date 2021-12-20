Yuletide Fest includes joint performance between band and choir

The Montevideo High School Yuletide Fest Monday evening featured performances from both Choir and Band, including a rendition of "A Christmas Song" performed by all choir and band students together. The production, led by Band Director Oliver Leafblad and Vocal Director Dan Hampton included a variety of music from Christmas classics, to Irish songs and Norwegian Lullabies. Those in attendance were also given forms to sign up to volunteer for this year's Band Carnival, which is scheduled to be held Saturday, January 29th, 2022.