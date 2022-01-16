West Branch Vineyard opening in rural Dawson

Trig Viessman grew up in the trucking industry, his grandfather Cliff Viessman having started Viessman Trucking which is still owned and operated by family. Having been in that business his whole life, Trig perhaps never imagined years ago that one day he would be the owner, along with wife Sara, of a Vineyard and Bar. Gardening was always a hobby of theirs. “I’ve been really successful in growing, and a buddy of mine from high school that was in winemaking in New York said that I should put in grapevines, so I put in 100 of them and they just grew like wildfire,” Trig says.

It was then that he says he started thinking of new ideas for his property. “Once my grapes started growing, my gears started turning and I thought what can I do to capitalize on this,” Trig says. In the mid-2010s, the grape growing venture began, and over the next years, the couple worked to expand their crop. They had a few successful crops they sold to Grandview Valley Winery in Belview. In the sixth year of growth of the original vines this year, they anticipate a good crop. “Just off 300 vines [in one area of planting] last year, I had five thousand pounds,” he says. Other areas of vines planted over the years will be catching up in age to the original well-producing field over the next couple of years as well, providing an even larger crop over the coming years.

The varieties include Frontenac, Itasca, Frontenac Gris, Frontenac Blanc, and some Bluebells. Originally they planned to produce and bottle their own wine, and so the couple purchased all of the equipment to do so and built a room onto a Quonset that existed on their property. However, as Trig did more research, their plans changed. “ I started doing some reading and found out that 90% of my sales would come from a tasting room, so I built that room and then I decided that wasn’t big enough so I added another room,” he says.

As their plans evolved, the decision was made to open a bar on the property that would serve some local Minnesota wines and beers as well as a full bar with beers and mixed drinks. “I figured, when I can get the best wine from somebody else and sell it here, it cuts out a lot of work, and you know you’ve got a good product that will bring people back,” says Trig. Sara adds that one of their featured wines will be from Millner Heritage Winery, where the owner John has gone to school to be a vintner. “I figure, if he buys my grapes, I should buy my wine back from them. By March I’ll actually be able to sell you a bottle of wine that my grapes are in, and that’s kind of neat,” Trig says.

Since 2018, the couple has been working on the construction around the Quonset, utilizing as many local contractors and suppliers for construction products as they can. Some of the construction was held up due to having to find a water source that would pass after a newly installed well failed to pass. “I decided to go with Rural Water and it took almost a year to get Rural Water here. I wasn’t able to get any of my licenses until I could get water to pass,” Trig said. Over 150 people helped over the time spent on construction, including T&D Barnwood out of Dawson, who constructed the feature wall behind the bar, bar top, tables, and tabletops, some swinging doors, and more from repurposed barn wood from an 1800s barn. “That wood was hauled in by a horse and buggy over by Montevideo in the 1800s,” Trig explained. “They put a lot of love into the work,” Sara adds. Trig says everyone involved was the best in the area. “Dawson, Montevideo, Madison, Boyd - we stayed local where we could and everyone that helped was just the best of the best,” he said.

The remodeled Quonset now features a tasting room, small kitchen, office, a backroom that was originally going to be the wine-making room that will be eventually repurposed for off-sale, and a loft. The loft features televisions, tables, and sofas. “This would be a good place for people to watch the Vikings game or the Super Bowl or whatever they like to do,” says Trig. “It turned out to have a lot more space than I expected. I think it’ll seat 99 people.” There are also outdoor areas, where when the weather is nice, guests can sit on a patio and have wine by the vines. “I’ll probably build a fire pit out there eventually, too, so we can light a fire on a chilly night,” Trig says. The space inside also features a fireplace, dartboard games, prize games for children, pull-tabs, and a jukebox.

The alcohol served will be a full bar, including wines and beers from Minnesota. “In our wines, we’re going to have anything from sweet wine, semi-sweet wine, and then a dry wine. We should have something for everybody. We have been working with Mike Jacobs of Talking Waters to get some of their beer as well,” says Trig. “Now instead of being a winery, we’re going to be a full bar, but we’re going to be serving a lot of wine - some of the best wine made in Minnesota in our opinion.” In addition to the wines, including some award winners, from the aforementioned Millner Heritage Winery in Kimball, and Grandview Valley Winery in Belview, there will also be wines from Rolling Forks Winery in Glenwood.

The kitchen will serve Toppers Pizza, Harry’s Pizza, beef sticks, cheese curds from Redhead Creamery in Brooten, and Bloody Marys. “We’ve got a really good Bloody Mary recipe that won awards in Wisconsin,” says Trig. They also plan to do specials on various nights, offering varieties outside of the regular kitchen offerings such as a barbecue night, or a taco night. They also plan to offer wine tastings, with samplings of four of the wines for a low price to help guests find their favorites, as well as two-for deals, and specials. “What we’re trying to do is put Minnesota wines on the map to let the rest of the world know that Minnesota can make just as good wines as anywhere else,” says Trig.

The couple has named the operation West Branch Vineyard, as the property is located along the west branch of the Lac qui Parle River. In the spring, they plan to work with the County to place some signage on Hwy. 212 and 75, but have currently placed signage along the driveway to let guests know they’ve found the right place. The Vineyard is located at 2496 160th Street in rural Dawson and will be opening soon. “We’re just waiting for our liquor license. We have already been inspected and passed and are just waiting for it to be signed. Once it’s signed, we’ll order our inventory and announce our opening,” says Trig.

They plan to have West Branch Vineyard open Wednesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. “We’re working on getting our Sunday liquor license, and then if that passes, we’ll be open during the winter for sure on Sundays as long as there’s a game on,” says Trig. The couple is posting all updated information about the opening day and offerings on their Facebook page, which can be found by searching West Branch Vineyard. “The best day, I think, will be when we open. That’s what we’re looking forward to,” says Trig.