Local teachers join over 600 area teachers for education conference

For more than 20 years, the nine districts making up the Minnesota River Valley Education District (MRVED), have benefitted from a conference that takes place annually that provides educational and networking opportunities. This week, after a one-year break due to COVID-19, educators from those districts gathered at the Lac qui Parle Valley High School once again for the annual MELT (MRVED Educators Learning Together) Conference.

The Minnesota River Valley Education District includes nine school districts from Ortonville to Minneota, up to Renville County West, to Benson, and pretty much everything in between. “Our goal is to help our districts meet their goals,” says MRVED Assistant Director Brandon Raymo. “We also pool our resources together. For example, this spring we are pooling our resources and having PJ Fleck from the Gophers come out and visit with our teachers in Benson. It’s all about what we can do together more efficiently.”

Raymo, who has attended the conference as a teacher before joining the MRVED in a position to help organize the event, says the mission of the day’s activities is to provide networking and education for educators in a way that’s cost-efficient. “There’s no cost to teachers. For the district, we take the total cost of the conference, divide it out among the nine districts and it ends up being less than $10 per staff member. We do it pretty cheaply for as big as 90 sessions to choose from and to do it for less than $10 per staff member for a district like Montevideo that’s pretty unheard of,” Raymo says.

The efforts leading up to the conference include a teacher advisory committee meeting to discuss ideas for sessions in the fall. “They generate ideas on what teachers need and want and I go out and try to find people to present those sessions,” Raymo says. This year, there were 90 sessions, ranging from those taught by area educators on creative ideas for making the classroom fun, to new methods in science and math teaching. There were also additional sessions put on by community experts, including the Drug and Gang Task Force from Willmar. “They talk about the latest drug trends in the area. Our teachers are on the front lines, so it’s putting more information in their pockets,” said Raymo. There was also a session held featuring Pastor Don McKee of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Montevideo discussing homelessness in the area, as well as math experts teaching new math strategies.

One of the biggest benefits to educators is the networking the conference provides. “A lot of the educators are coming together and collaborating with others in other districts to see what’s working, what’s going on in their individual districts,” says Raymo. The MELT Conference isn’t the only education conference held around the state, but it’s one of the largest with over 600 teachers in attendance for the one-day event including teachers from Montevideo, Yellow Medicine East, and Lakeview, as well as the MN Valley Area Learning Center. “For other districts, as far as schools coming together to do this, it’s kind of unique. It’s one of the biggest education conferences in the State if you were to look at attendance. And to do it for less than ten dollars per staff member is unheard of so it’s fairly unique,” Raymo says.

Teachers were able to register for four one-hour sessions, with a lunch break in the middle, with some sessions being offered more than once throughout the day to allow for flexibility for those who would like to attend. To learn more about MRVED, visit their website at www.mrved.com.