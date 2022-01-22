Early Childhood Screening to be held in February

Early Childhood Screening will be happening on February 9th and 10th at Salem Lutheran Church. In Minnesota, Early Childhood Screening is required before a student starts kindergarten, and provides a snapshot of how a preschooler is growing, developing, and learning. The free screenings can detect possible health or learning concerns, to allow caregivers the opportunity to find assistance for the children before they start kindergarten. If a child is identified as having areas that they need extra support in, the Early Childhood Screening program will work with families to secure the proper support such as speech services, or early learning programming to practice social skills. “The learning and growth in children from birth to age five is such an important time when they first learn how to interact with others, including peers, teachers, and families, and also begin to develop interests that will stay with them throughout their lives,” says Early Childhood Screening Coordinator Kris Christopherson.

The Early Childhood Screening includes a developmental assessment with an early childhood teacher, a hearing and vision screening, an immunization and child’s health review with a nurse, and identification of risk factors that may influence learning. Additionally, the Early Childhood Screening program partners with local dentists to allow for a dental review. “It is important to remember that screening is tailored to the age of the child so that a three-year-old is only asked for what is developmentally appropriate for their age,” says Christopherson. “It is a full morning, but so worthwhile.”

To prepare for an Early Childhood Screening, Christopherson says it is a good idea for parents to talk with children about what to expect during the screening. “For many children, it is a new building with many new faces. Talking with them to let them know that they are going to play some games and meet people in a new place can be helpful,” she says. “The staff and community partners that are involved work hard to make families and children feel welcome, and make the experience a positive, even fun time for the children with a prize of crayons, scissors, etc at each screening station.” Families can also bring notes about things that their child does well, questions about their child’s health and development in such areas as learning, walking, talking, and more, as well as any questions about early childhood resources in the community.

If an area of concern is noted in the child’s development during the screening, Christopherson says there are a few options. “It could be recommended that a child come for a prescreen after some early childhood programming such as preschool or ECFE. A referral can be made for further evaluation by the school district in an area such as speech, or for further hearing or vision testing,” she says. Information on programming that provides early childhood opportunities such as Head Start, School Readiness, ECFE, Early Learning Scholarships, and community resources are also discussed with families.

There are two screenings held each school year, typically in September and February. The upcoming screening on February 9th and 10th will be held at Salem Lutheran Church with appointments available from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Once registered, registration paperwork will be sent to families to complete and bring to the child’s appointment. “It is also very helpful to have all registration paperwork complete to bring to screening. It is several pages and will save time to keep all appointments running smoothly if paperwork is completely filled out when families arrive at their appointment time,” Christopherson says. There will also be translators for Spanish and Chuuk speaking families and children at the screening. Appointments can be made by calling the Sanford Education Center office at 320.269.5026.