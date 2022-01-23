City council further discusses sidewalk, street improvements

Public hearing time was set aside at the last meeting of the Montevideo City Council in order for guests to discuss the proposed 2022 Improvement Project. The City Engineer recently prepared a report on Proposed 2022 Construction projects in the city, including work on Ashmore Avenue from 17th Street to 24th Street, 24th Street from Ashmore Avenue to Washington Avenue, Eichelberger Avenue 4th Street to Sixth Street, and Sixth Street Ost Avenue to Wolfe Avenue. No citizens were in attendance at the meeting, however, it was noted by City Engineer Mike Amborn, that a few conversations had been had with citizens in those neighborhoods who were described as having questions, rather than concerns about the project. The resolution Resolution ordering final plans and specifications and solicit solicitation of bids passed.

There was also a discussion held on the sidewalks in those neighborhoods. At the previous meeting, a lengthy discussion was held on the state of the sidewalks in the area of the proposed road construction. Since that meeting, City Engineer Mike Amborn reviewed the City’s existing policy on sidewalk repair and replacement and wanted to have a discussion with the council on whether or not they would like to revise that policy. “Our current policy states that the property owner’s responsibility on the replacement cost of a sidewalk is one hundred percent of the replacement costs. Essentially, it states the City would bear the cost of the removal, but the cost of replacing the sidewalk would be one hundred percent to the homeowner. If we were to look at our sidewalks in a more holistic approach in the future, we could maybe consider changing that policy to be more of a 50/50 split like we see on some other similar projects like the curb and gutter. It would lessen some of the burden to the homeowner, and be more consistent with other things we do,” said Amborn.

While there was some brief back and forth discussion on the various scenarios that would have to be considered, City Manager Robert Wolfington noted that bringing the policy up was meant to be more of a discussion and thought topic, rather than to make any decisions at this time. “If this is the direction the council wants s to go I think it gives us a little bit more time to formulate an appropriate response,” Wolfington said. Amborn also noted that he would like to work with staff to identify different scenarios that would want to be considered if that policy were to be amended.

Also at the council meeting, the council accepted a grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry in the amount of $5,000. The purpose of the grant is to provide matching funds that the Fire Department has budgeted in their equipment fund for a slip-in unit. The council also accepted a grant from the Minnesota Department of Transportation for direct maintenance and operation costs not reimbursed by any other source in the amount of $63,412. Southwest Minnesota Industries Council also provided a thousand-dollar grant through the Montevideo Area Community Foundation to repair the lights of the tractor art installation, the rail car art installation, and further maintenance of other existing arts projects.

The City Council meets again Monday, January 7th.