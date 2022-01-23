Gottfried hired as new Community Development Coordinator

The Montevideo City Council recently made the decision to end their contract with CEDA, an organization that provided the City with a Community Development Coordinator, instead, deciding to hire the position in-house for the first time in years. At last week’s City Council meeting, the council announced the hiring of Jack Gottfried as the new Montevideo Community Development Coordinator. Gottfried officially started with the City on January 10th.

Gottfried comes from Marietta, Ohio. He attended college at Iowa State University, graduating in the fall of 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in City and Regional Planning. Initially, he intended to join the Peace Corps to do community development work in North Macedonia after graduating college, however, the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to international travel. Instead, Gottfried applied for and accepted a position as the Economic Development Authority Planner for the Upper Minnesota Valley Regional Development Commission (UMVRDC). Upon taking that position, Gottfried relocated to Montevideo in February of 2021, where he would spend the next year working with UMVRDC on a number of projects in the local area. One of the projects he worked on during his time with UMVRDC was a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy - a five-year plan not just for Montevideo, but for the entire region. “It included the big issues that we face, economic-development wise, and the action goals that the UMVRDC is going to take to kind of solve those goals. A lot of the issues have to do with childcare, broadband, housing, retaining people, increasing the workforce, trying to slow down our loss of population. Those are all things that I think relate to things going on in Montevideo,” Gottfried says.

Recently, Gottfried came across the job posting for the Community Development Coordinator position with the City of Montevideo. “This job seemed more aimed at my expertise. The job with UMVRDC was fantastic. I got to do a lot of work, especially here in Montevideo, but it seemed like this would be a great next step for me professionally,” he says. Gottfried says what drew him to working in Community Development in the first place was a childhood experience. “One of my previous life experiences that stuck out to me the most was my Eagle Scout project. I helped coordinate the construction of a playground in my hometown. Doing that kind of work, and just bringing community together and making it a better place to be is something that stuck with me, and I wanted to make a career out of it,” Gottfried says. “I discovered City Planning and stuck with it ever since. That’s what I want to do for the rest of my life is just work with communities to make them a better place to be.”

One thing Gottfried has found to be unique about Montevideo is a strong sense of community. “Being able to go to the grocery store and running into people that you know…everybody knowing everybody and wanting Montevideo to be a great place to be is very unique, and I think it will help me in my position, with everybody working towards the same goals,” he says. He also acknowledges that some of the challenges of his new position can be bringing everyone together to meet a common goal, despite varying thoughts on how to achieve that goal. “I do think a lot of people in town have the same goal, just different ways of going about getting to that goal,” he says. At the end of the day, Gottfried says the main goal for his position is that of community members. “Making the city a better place to be. I think it is already a fantastic place to be, but I just see so much potential here. Being able to work directly with people to try to make as much great change as I can will be the most rewarding aspect of this position,” he says.

Being just a couple of weeks into his new position, Gottfried has not been assigned to any new, large projects, but is continuing work that the City has been prioritizing for some time on housing, childcare, and more. “We’re looking at a few different ways to tackle childcare. Hopefully, I can kind of spearhead that movement, because it’s one of the biggest issues here. Especially with trying to retain a workforce and just people in general,” he says. One of the goals he has for the near future is to increase business outreach. “One thing that I would really like to do is some business retention and expansion outreach here in Montevideo,” he says. “Reaching out to the business community, really seeing what their needs are, and how I and the City can help them achieve their goals. If anybody needs assistance, whether that be businesses looking for resources, or just anyone really needing help, feel free to contact me at the city and I can see what I can do for them.”