Montevideo American Legion to host night of live music in March

On March 18th, the Montevideo-American Legion is hosting a night of live music with the band IV Play. The Mankato-area band is not new to playing in Montevideo, as they have previously performed at the Chippewa County Fair on a couple of occasions and have performed at the Legion last Fall. The band started 24 years ago, with Tyler Dylla being the only remaining original member of the band. Originally, they played around the Southern Minnesota area, but now travel nine states in the Upper Midwest. “We went from playing a very small area to a large area over the last 24 years,” says Dylla. “The market has changed a lot in the last ten years for the band.”

IV Play, (pronounced as the roman numerals, not I-V as Dylla says is a common misconception) is a cover band that generally falls under the rock genre. “We’re a rock band by heart, but in the last ten to fifteen years, rock music has changed so much, especially in the cover atmosphere. It’s really hard to cover, especially new rock music. The band has really changed its formula and we do quite a lot of country and pop, but we play it in rock-and-roll style, with a rock atmosphere and a rock sound,” Dylla says. The band operates as a production-based band. “We come with a large sound system. We really try to make it like a mini-concert atmosphere instead of just a band playing music on a stage. We really try to make it feel like more of an event,” Dylla adds. IV Play has six band members on stage during each show, with another five members working as stage crew. The crew travels on a 26-foot straight truck, while the band travels in a 15 passenger bus to nearly 140 shows a year, with 90 percent of those being in the Upper Midwest. “It’s a large operation. A lot of mouths to feed, a lot of personalities to work with,” says Dylla.

They perform at a variety of venues, from Legions to Casinos, to corporate events, and festivals. “Our summer is full of street dances, county fairs, that kind of stuff,” says Dylla. He attributes the small town venues to providing a career for the band’s members. “IV Play has made our career out of rural areas. There’s so much more market, and they treat you so much better in an area like Montevideo than in the Twin Cities. We’ve really just made our niche, our mark in places like Montevideo. When you play in rural areas, it’s an event. We appreciate that and we’d much rather play that kind of a market than a big city market where you’re just another thing,” he says.

The show begins at 9 p.m., and Dylla says it usually runs for about three hours with no breaks. “We pack about sixty songs in that three-hour time frame. We’re really known for just putting the pedal down and going. When we don’t take a break, that gives it a little more of a concert atmosphere and people don’t lose energy that way,” he says.

In addition to the cover songs the band performs, they plan to work in some of their new original materials. “We’re actually going to be releasing a couple of original songs in the next couple of months,” Dylla says. “A couple of the guys in the band are full-time musician artists themselves, and they write a lot of things. One of the guys has an original song from quite a while back, and IV Play threw their own twist on it.” Their first original song is scheduled to be released on their website, IVplayrocks.net in early March. “Then there’s going to be another follow-up right after that. It won’t be a whole album. We’re going to put out a couple of singles and see how that works,” Dylla says. While creating and marketing original songs has been a goal for some time, Dylla says it’s not something the band is relying on for a future. “The band has a really good following in the Upper Midwest, so we thought, let’s try it. The original music market is a really tough thing to do nowadays more than ever. There’s no record companies searching for bands, and everyone is self-promoting their stuff online. We thought we would just throw something out there and see if people like it, and what it will do. Maybe it will catch on. We’re not looking to make it National by any means, because we make a nice, fine living playing right in the Midwest, but maybe it will get some Midwest traction. You never know - you just got to try it and see,” he says.

Dylla also hopes that the band has played enough around the Montevideo area to pick up a following. “Everybody should come to the show. I would really love for people to come out and support live music. Live music definitely isn’t what it used to be as far as people coming out. There’s just not as many bands out there,” he says. Those looking for more information on IV Play can visit their website, mentioned in the article previously, or their Facebook, Instagram, or Tik Tok accounts.