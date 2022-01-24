MMS students volunteer to help keep school tidy

Last week, when MMS Principal Shawn Huntley was notified by the buildings and grounds supervisor that two of the school's three custodians were out for medical reasons, Huntley decided to send an email out to staff to let them know to have grace and that some things may not get done. In response to that email, Sixth Grade Science Teacher Jill Arnold decided to make a request to the students in Study Halls, visiting the classrooms to ask if any of those sixth and seventh-period students would be willing to volunteer to help get the work done.

Around 15-20 students decided they were willing to pitch in and for a couple of days last week, those students voluntarily swept, mopped, dusted, cleaned windows and desks around the building. "They just did a very nice job. They were pumped to do it and it helped us out a lot," says Principal Huntley.

The students volunteering were from both 6th and 7th-grade classes. "I think it shows the type of kids that we have," Principal Huntley says. "They've been through a lot and they understand other people are going through things too. It shows a lot of school spirit - Hawk Pride. I couldn't be more proud of them as students and also as people."