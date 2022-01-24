New opportunity for students to participate in Moot Court/Mock Trial program in Montevideo

Throughout Minnesota, High Schools have provided a Moot Court/Mock Trial program that allows students to learn about and experience the various aspects of the legal system. Montevideo High School has not had such a program, historically, but will be introducing one very soon. Katherine Lee reached out to the Community Education program about the possibility of starting Moot Court/Mock Trial as a Community Ed program, and work began on setting it up. “I am pretty excited to offer the program and I appreciate the support I have received from Community Ed,” says Moot Court/Mock Trial Instructor Lee. “It is important that rural students have knowledge of the possibility of being lawyers, and that you can have a successful law practice or successful legal career in rural areas.”

Lee has known about this type of programming for a long time, as the program was around when she was in high school, although not available at the school she attended. “I always thought that if a program like that had been offered when I was in high school, I probably would have enjoyed the program,” she says.

The term moot is descriptive of appellate, or supreme court arguments. The students will be walked through assignments and presentations that step-by-step help them prepare to handle a trial from start to finish. The lessons include jury selection, opening statements, witness testimony, all the way to the final jury verdict. “I have not decided on the cases yet,” says Lee. “My hope is to be able to have a final trial that students handle for the most part on their own.” A majority of the teaching material will be supplied by Street Law, allowing Lee to focus on her lectures and how she wants to format the classes while having readily available teaching material. Because of the various aspects of setting up a mock trial, including having a jury, Lee hopes community members are willing to volunteer to be a part of the class. “At some point, I will need individuals to volunteer to act as a jury. I’m hoping to get a judge in to play a judge,” she says. She also hopes to pull in various attorneys, judges, and even law professors to provide guest lectures to the class.

“In addition, the students will also do step-by-step work on an appellate or supreme court argument,” Lee says. “My hope is to host final arguments for that section in a way that is typical for those types of arguments; oral arguments in front of a panel of make-believe Justices and having those Justices interrupt the students to ask questions.”

The class is planned to meet once a week. Lee will provide a lecture and discuss the goal of the week, working with the students on completing some of the work for the week, and having some lecture-related/connected activities each week. The students will also have work between classes and are expected to be actively engaged. “I’m excited to offer the program and look forward to meeting the students. Students who are interested in public speaking should sign up. Students who may be interested in the legal field, but who aren’t too excited about public speaking should come as well,” she says. “There are a ton of different roles needed in the legal profession so I would like to be able to offer a program that offers a similar variety - but also offer a program that helps students learn and grow.

Lee also says she hopes that students aren’t intimidated, or have the idea that the class sounds too hard. “I hope they get a better understanding o the legal system in a way that triggers their curiosity. It sounds really, really hard and I know students might be persuaded not to do it because they think it might be really difficult, but I’m going to try to make it as easy as possible. And I’ll always be there to support the students when they need it,” Lee says.

Students can begin registering on February 1st with Community Education by visiting the school’s website, montevideoschools.org, and clicking on the shopping cart link at the bottom of the page, or by calling Community Education at 320-269-5026. Those from the community willing to volunteer to be a part of the program can also contact Community Education, and leave their name and contact information for Lee.