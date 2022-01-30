Area employers attend local Job Fair in hopes to attract more workforce

Last Wednesday, the Southwest Minnesota Private Industry Council, Southwest Minnesota Careers and Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans joined forces to host a Jobs and Resource Fair at the Montevideo Community Center. The goal was to draw those seeking employment from throughout the area to meet with potential employers to learn more about what their companies offer.

Around 20 booths were set up at the event, with employers from companies far and near on hand to answer questions, and to provide applications for open positions. Montevideo's Friendship Homes was one of the employers on hand, utilizing the opportunity to schedule interviews for those applying at the job fair. Jamie Winter and Lisa Campbell (Human Resources) explained what Friendship Homes has changed recently in order to recruit new employees. Campbell points out that the company has introduced a sign-on bonus. "We are doing a thousand-dollar sign-on bonus for all new employees who haven't worked for us in the last 24 months full-time, and paid out over six months. We raised our starting wage, that all depends on experience and we have a great new benefits package," she says. Winter points out that there is also a new paid-time-off system.

Friendship Homes is currently looking to fill positions in all areas of production for home assembly, from electricians and plumbers to wall builders and more. "We also have a couple of positions open in our office area right now," says Winter. "We're looking for someone who can be our customer service coordinator and a customer service specialist to kind of go along with that. We're also looking for a safety coordinator." Winter points out that because of the current housing market, there is plenty of work to be done. "Even if you don’t have the experience, we’ll train people. It’s awesome opportunities for people kind of interested in working with their hands - maybe they have some experience but want to learn more in an area. Nobody is pigeon-holed into staying in one area," Winter says.

Other booths in manufacturing included one of Montevideo's newest employers, Vishay, Inc. The manufacturing facility opened in Montevideo in November and is looking to fill positions and grow. Kelly Mueller representing the company at their booth said, "We actually want to keep growing, so the more people we get in the more we’ll grow. We’ll transfer things from the Marshall facility to the Montevideo plant. We’ll keep growing as long as we have people."

Robyn Leese, representing Ritalka, says they have also begun utilizing a sign-on bonus to attract new employees. "We have offered more benefits, we have offered more money toward health insurance and now we have a sign-on bonus," she says. Additionally, Leese says job seekers considering careers at Ritalka may find that one of the perks to working for the company is that there isn't redundancy. "If you want diversity, we have it. You don’t do the same thing every day," she says.

Twin Cities & Western Railroad attended the Job Fair hoping to attract new employees for track maintenance. Paola Morales is new to the company, but says that one of the things that most impressed her about working for them thus far, has been their commitment to employees having a life outside of work. "For me, as one of the new employees, I noticed they do really care about you and your family and you spending time outside of work as well. It’s very family-oriented and the benefits are good. Our railroad retirement - a lot of people are very drawn into that," she says.

Healthcare fields were well represented at the Job Fair as well. Clara City Clare Center's Matt Blume said the city-owned facility is looking to fill Certified Nurses Aid positions as well as some positions in the dietary department. "We have independent assisted living and the care center so we cover the whole gambit of what people need. There’s services for all of them," he says.

CCM Health says they are looking to fill a variety of positions from housekeeping, to registered nurses, to nursing assistants and even childcare center employees. "Laboratory is a big one for us right now. We are looking for Phlebotomists and Medical Lab Technicians," says Kelly Johnson. To attract employees, CCM Health has substantially increased their wages. Johnson says, "For all different positions, we just negotiated a contract with MNA and implemented some substantial increases to recognize and reward those who are currently here but also to attract others to our organization with a minimum of $15 an hour wage across the board."

Project Turnabout was also on hand with openings available in their campuses in Granite Falls, Willmar, Marshall, and Redwood Falls. "We are the largest, non-profit, publicly funded healthcare treatment facility in the state and larger than any hospital in the five-county area," says Project Turnabout's Manager of External Relations Megan Harms. The organization has openings in everything from entry-level housekeeping to professional-level positions requiring a Master’s Degree. "One thing that’s overlooked when it comes to our facility is that we don’t close. We have 199 beds, so we have to feed people, we have to clean, so there’s a lot of positions," says Project Turnabout's Workforce Development Coordinator Emily Enestvedt.

Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs representatives were also on hand to share information about what kind of job postings will be advertised soon as the Montevideo Veteran's Home is currently under construction. MDVA Human Resources employee Jen Rodriguez noted that job postings will start appearing in the MDVA's careers bulletin mid-2022. "We’ll start with the administrator of the home and the director of nursing and then we’ll start staffing the larger number of positions," she says. Those interested can sign up on the www.MinnesotaVeteran.org website for the jobs bulletin to see what openings are posted in the future. "There’ll be different types of jobs like accounting, maintenance, food service, social work - a variety of positions," she says. Rodriguez also notes that while the mission of serving Veterans and those who have served the country is a big draw for employees at the MDVA, the comprehensive benefits package and retirement plan offered to state employees is also attractive to job seekers. "And, of course, working in a new, state-of-the-art facility," she adds.