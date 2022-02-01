Korthuis Jewelry announces closure of Montevideo store

Korthuis Jewelry recently announced in a Facebook post that the Montevideo location will be closing in mid-March with the retirement of John Korthuis from the family-owned and operated business. John will be retiring, however, he will still be working a couple of days a week in the business's Granite Falls location. The announcement came along with another announcement of a store closing sale that began on Tuesday and will go through Mid-March in the Montevideo store, featuring up to 70% off markdowns store-wide.

Korthuis Jewelry first opened in Renville in 1958, when Betty Pfaff and John Korthuis’s father Vern opened his first store. In 1961, he opened the downtown Granite Falls location that exists now as the oldest business on Main Street still in operation. Vern came from a family of jewelry store owners and watchmakers. Though his parents were not involved in a similar trade, Vern’s siblings were. Vern’s brother had a jewelry store in Willmar, another brother had a jewelry store in Brookings, and his sister had a jewelry store in the Black Hills. All were watchmakers. Vern’s children carried on the tradition, with John heading to watch repair school in 1975, and Betty following behind in 1980. In 1977, John began managing the Montevideo location. The original store opened in a building next to the Hollywood Theater and would move four more times before settling in the current location. “All of those years we rented until the opportunity came about to buy this building. There had been nothing available on Main Street for years. In those days there was a JCPenneys, Stevensons, Children’s Castle, two drugstores. It was busy,” says John. “It was a really good spot. It was always busy Thursday nights and Saturdays.”

Betty’s husband Karl recalls the days when Montevideo’s downtown was the place most people from Montevideo and the surrounding towns did their important shopping, recalling traveling from Appleton to Montevideo to buy a suit for senior photos. “That was really an event - a trip to the big city. They had the escalators from down below, three or four different clothing stores, men’s clothing stores,” Karl says.

When the Montevideo location first opened, much of the work involved wind-up watches. “We used to clean and overhaul between 24 to 36 watches a week. Now we’re lucky if we do 24 watches in a year,” says John. The repair work on clocks, jewelry, watches, and engraving kept John busy in the store, even if there weren’t a lot of sales in a day. As time moved on, watch repair began to be more of a lost art. “There are still some calls for clock repairs, but the majority of watches, instead of repairing a movement,” John says. Finding more time to explore their creativity, the Korthuis siblings began new ventures into creating keepsakes, turning vintage jewelry pieces that are often family heirlooms into modern jewelry pieces to be treasured in a new way. John began creating gold nuggets that are the result of melting down rings to a burning hot temperature, then dropping the heated gold into a cup of water to cool into a new shape. “Sometimes I can do this and get something to turn out right away, other times I’ll have to re-melt it ten to fifteen times to have it do something,” John says. “If I get something that I think they might like, I’ll polish it up a little bit, call them to see what they think and if they like it then I can set stones in it.” The nuggets are then turned into pendants for necklaces, with any stones the customer may want to be placed in the nugget as well.

Vern retired in June of 2020, and Betty and Karl purchased the business. While some things have changed over the years, including having Vern retire, and the changing retail environment, many things have stayed the same. John has kept track of how many rings he has sized starting in 1986. Between 1986 and now, John has sized nearly 16,000 rings. They’ve also continued the tradition of gift-wrapping their customer’s purchases for so long that John says sometimes men will ask that they don’t use their regular paper, or wrap it too nicely, as then their wives would see the package and know where it was from. They’ve been in business long enough that John recalls a number of times that he’s sold a wedding set to a couple, and then sold a wedding set to their children years later. “We get a lot of referrals that way. You try to make everyone happy,” John says.

They also have always made a habit of keeping track of their sales in notebooks, noting styles and gemstones so that they can help customers later on with a purchase to match a previously gifted item. “It’s a personal service, and I think people know that we don’t look at them as just a dollar sign. We want to help them find something that’s perfect,” Betty says. It’s services like that which inspired the voters in the newspaper’s “Best Of” contest to vote the business best jewelry store in both 2020 and 2021 and finalist for best gift shop in 2021. “We are very thankful for our customers and very humbled to receive the honor,” says Betty.

When John decided he wanted to retire, he grappled with the decision a bit, as the COVID-19 pandemic shut-down proved to him that he didn’t like being away from people. “I was thinking about retiring that October but when we were shut down for eight weeks, I thought, I can’t handle this. I’ve got to do something. I’ve always been a people person. I like to talk and visit with my customers,” he said. So instead of just retiring, John decided that he would stay on part-time to help out in the Granite Falls store. Betty says she could never replace him in Montevideo. “He’s done such an amazing job here. He’s got a rapport with all of his customers. There is nobody I could find to take his place,” she said. Thus, the decision to close the Montevideo store was made.

For all of the 29 years John has been working in the Montevideo store while residing in Granite Falls, he has commuted, no matter the weather. “I’d say John I don’t think you should go in the morning, the snow is bad, and he’d say eh, it’s an adventure,” Betty recalls. John says the commute gave him the opportunity to contemplate his day in the morning and unwind on the way home. “It’s a really nice drive along the river bottom,” he says. Betty says she’s excited to be working with John in the Granite Falls location, and that they plan to host an afternoon of coffee and cookies to recognize and celebrate John’s retirement in Montevideo before officially closing the store. They will announce the date as it gets closer on their Facebook page.