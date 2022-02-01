New ACP program helps provide affordable Internet service for qualifying households

Last week, Mediacom Communications, an Internet service provider for the Granite Falls area, announced the company has enrolled to participate in the Federal Government’s Affordable Connectivity Program, otherwise referred to as ACP. The program, administered by the Federal Communications Commission, provides an opportunity for lower-income households to maintain home Internet service at a lower cost through credits of up to $30 off of their monthly bill. Guidelines for who is eligible for the program include those households with income that is less than 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

Those who participate in government-run assistance programs such as WIC, SNAP, Lifeline, and Medicaid are also eligible for the credits. Those on qualifying Tribal lands who participate in Tribal specific programs such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal Head Start (with relevant income qualifying standard), Tribal TANF, or Food Distribution can qualify for up to $75 per month in credits. Additionally, those Mediacom customers who receive free and reduced-price school lunch or the school breakfast program, or college students receiving a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year qualify.

In order to provide even more affordability, Mediacom has created a new program for Internet service called Connect2Compete-Plus at a cost to households of $30 per month, including modem and unlimited data for those households qualifying for the ACP. The benefit is available to both new and existing customers of the company.

The ACP program replaces the temporary program titled Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program that was put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when students had a need to find a source of Internet connectivity to attend school remotely during the shut-downs. Mediacom reports that it, as a company, enrolled more than 13,000 households in the EBBB program in 2021. Those customers enrolled in EBB will continue to receive monthly benefits of up to $50 per month through March 1, Mediacom says.

Those interested in applying for the ACP program need to log on to the ACP website to apply. The website can be found at https://acpbenefit.org/. The application can be submitted online or printed and mailed. Once a household is approved for the program, they can then contact their local internet service provider to select a plan to have the discount applied to.