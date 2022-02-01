“Steering into the Skid” coming by Zoom to Granite Falls

Granite Falls Living at Home Block Nurse Program

On Thursday February 17th at 1:00 PM, the Granite Falls Living at Home Block Nurse Program (GF-LAH/BNP) in conjunction with the Montevideo Area Memory Loss Network (MAMLN), Minnesota Area Agency on Aging, Pioneer PBS and JMHS is presenting a free virtual-hybrid Remember Project event featuring “Steering into the Skid.” This special program is to help family members, caregivers, local businesses, and the broader community engage in conversation around dementia and the most well-known form of memory loss, Alzheimer’s disease.

The event is free and open to the general public but registration is required. Anyone interested can attend in person at one of several viewing locations, including the Granite Falls Senior Center, the Granite Falls Kilowatt Center, Granit Ridge and the Millennium Theater in Montevideo. People can also register to view and participate in the event on their own home computer, tablet or cell-phone via a private zoom invitation. Seating at the viewing rooms is limited so people are encouraged to register early.

“Steering into the Skid”, is the second in a series of three plays The Remember Project is presenting in conjunction with GF-LAH/BNP. Their work is part of a grassroots movement for raising awareness around issues associated with memory loss and especially the challenges people face when presented with a diagnosis of Dementia. As part of its engagement with GF-LAH/BNP, The Remember Project, collaborating with Pioneer PBS and MNRAAA has facilitated several meetings with several local and regional stakeholders to discuss possibilities for supporting Caregivers through age friendly initiatives. A third play will be shown in March.

“Our ultimate goal,” said facilitator and actor Danette McCarthy, “is to assist community members in considering new ways of thinking about memory loss and become aware of local resources that support families dealing with a diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.”

“Growing older has led us to think about the effects aging is having on ourselves and our relationship,” said the playwrights. “We’ve known friends --- couples --- who have faced Alzheimer’s or other devastating conditions with such dignity, courage, and love that we felt compelled to write this play about a couple forced to adjust to new demands on their imperfect but loving marriage.”

“Steering into the Skid” introduces audience members to Tim and Amanda, played by Twin Cities’ professional actors Jim Pounds and Danette McCarthy. In 12 short scenes, one per month – starting on New Year’s Eve – and all taking place in Tim & Amanda’s SUV, the audience comes to know this loving couple and bear witness to the early progression of dementia. As the months pass, the audience sees the subtle changes and adjustments the couple is forced to deal with due to memory loss.

This innovative program provides a unique approach for building awareness, sharing information, and inviting authentic community conversations. Audience members come together via Zoom, watch the play together then join in a facilitated conversation.

“Steering into the Skid” was first performed in the fall of 2015. Since then, over 100 performances and conversations have taken place to address the isolation and fear associated with dementia.

Hosted by GF-LAH/BNP, the program is also sponsored by MAMLN, JMHS, the MN River Area Agency on Aging (MNRAAA) and Pioneer PBS. To learn more or register for the play and conversation, please call 320-564-3235 or simply reserve your free seat through Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/granite-falls-living-at-home-block-nurse-program-steering-into-the-skid-tickets-237878088767

GF-LAH/BNP is a local non-profit community-based service provider helping seniors and people living with disabilities to live well and independently in their own homes and communities. GF-LAH/BNP is a member of the Living at Home Network